Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $22.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYM. Cowen assumed coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

