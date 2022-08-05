Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.