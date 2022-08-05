Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.