Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Diodes worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $18,360,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,583 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,043,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3,514.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 106,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

