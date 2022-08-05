Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $162.16 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.78.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

