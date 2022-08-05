Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

NYSE DPZ opened at $391.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

