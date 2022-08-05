Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,090 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.61 and its 200-day moving average is $336.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.