eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,617 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.87 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

