Eddie Capel Sells 15,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $143.64 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

