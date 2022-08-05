Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of EPC opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

