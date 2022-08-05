Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.44. Energy Vault shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 938 shares traded.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

