Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.36.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

