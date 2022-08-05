Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 126,285 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $39.14 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

