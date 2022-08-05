Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 136,757 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.87% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $3,348,000.

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

