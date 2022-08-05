Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,056 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Albany International worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,177,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

