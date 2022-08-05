Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 201,275 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 204,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $35.23 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

