Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 632,138 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 962.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after buying an additional 141,153 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,689,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,461,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 312,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after buying an additional 213,667 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

