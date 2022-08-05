Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,703 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Roblox worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.