Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 54,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

