Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $5,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.07 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

