Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,261 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in VMware by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in VMware by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.