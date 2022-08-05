Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 105,885 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $24.60 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

