Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,044 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

