Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,414 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.17% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,042,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 497,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,047.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 93,542 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 229,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

