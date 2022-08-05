Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,799 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Comerica worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Comerica by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

