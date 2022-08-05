Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,858 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,718,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $73.71 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.

