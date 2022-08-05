Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Edison International worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edison International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

