Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Barclays by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

