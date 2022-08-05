Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $46.93 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.