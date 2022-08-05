Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06.

