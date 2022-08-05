Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSG opened at $21.56 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.