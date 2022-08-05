Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

