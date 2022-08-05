Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,307 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14,640.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Get Rating

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

