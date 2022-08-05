Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Lyft worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

LYFT stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

