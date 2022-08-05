Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Stifel Financial worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,025,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE SF opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 16.86%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

