Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.12% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 963,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDG stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

