Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

