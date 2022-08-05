Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.98 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 745.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229,884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

