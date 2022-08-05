Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.27 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

