Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.79 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

NYSE:FDS opened at $424.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

