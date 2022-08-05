Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.86 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.