Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global Stock Performance

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

