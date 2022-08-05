Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73.

