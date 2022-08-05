Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,905 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Xylem worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after buying an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 710,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 408,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after buying an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,575,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

