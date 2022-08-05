Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 141,421 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

