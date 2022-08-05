Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,135 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

