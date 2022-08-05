Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,162 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

