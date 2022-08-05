Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,057 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $71.68 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

