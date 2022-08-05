Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $40.58 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.