Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,297 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 437,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 123,972 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

OMFL stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

