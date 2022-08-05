Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,433 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

FPX opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

